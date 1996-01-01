air purification, drinking water, wastewater treatment, sludge, odor control, aeration Source: Waterlink Technologies

Waterlink Technologies, formerly Water Equipment Technologies (W.E.T.), offers municipal and industrial water and wastewater equipment, systems and services. We specialize in designing and manufacturing advanced membrane separation systems, high purity water systems, and clarification and filtration systems. Our systems improve water quality for various industries, municipalities and potable water markets worldwide.

Advanced Membrane Systems and High Purity Water Systems: We offer desalination of sea water, brackish water and process waters through various membrane separation systems; deionization and UV processes to produce ultra pure water for the electronic, pharmaceutical, medical, aerospace and beverage industries; redox technology to treat commercial and industrial cooling water/fluids without chemicals; and cartridge, multi-media filtration and activated carbon equipment for batch and continuous flow applications in potable and industrial markets.

Visit the Waterlink web site for information about other Waterlink companies and products.