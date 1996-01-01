colorado international trade office,state,government agency,promotion,colorado exports,manufactured goods

The Colorado International Trade Office is the State Government agency responsible for promoting Colorado exports of
manufactured goods and services and attracting foreign investment that provides jobs for Coloradans. The International Trade
Office enhances jobs and revenues, and strengthens the economic position of Colorado through the following services:
- Providing
an information resource and service designed to help Colorado companies succeed in exporting, therefore broadening their bases
and long-term stability.
- Attracting and assisting foreign companies interested in establishing facilities in Colorado, which will
employ Colorado residents.
- Building Colorado's identity as an international business center, thereby encouraging foreign buyers
to look to Colorado firms for purchasing products and services.