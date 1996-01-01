corrugated steel, geotextiles, pipe, civil engineering, bridge construction, sewers, pavement, bridge decks, Source: Contech Construction Products, Inc.

For more than 85 years, CONTECH engineers and the products they developed have successfully met the challenges of a growing America. Our origins date back to 1913 and the early design of steel drainage structures. It was then that the American Rolling Mill Company (later Armco® Steel Inc.) developed a specialty steel that became the industry standard for corrugated steel culverts and drainage systems.

Formerly the Construction Products Division of Armco Steel Corporation, CONTECH CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS INC. became a privately-held independant company in 1986. With headquarter offices in Middletown, Ohio and over 140 sales and manufacturing locations in the United States, CONTECH is able to serve nearly all aspects of the general construction industry.

As the nation's leader in steel, aluminum, plastic and geosynthetic construction products, CONTECH can help with most civil engineering site development, infrastructure renewal and water management situations. CONTECH products are renowned for their ability to promote faster and easier installation, improve value, and provide long-term durability.