Cylinder Conversion Kit Source: Scaletron Industries, Ltd.

Scaletron Industries, Ltd.or both single and dual ton applications, the Model 3050 ton cylinder conversion kit plugs into a wall source and operates on 120 V 50/60 Hz or optional 220 V. An adjustable, self-locking knob is provided to allow the operator to pre-set the tare weight. The LED display features readability to one pound, and will continuously indicate the amount of gas remaining in a cylinder being used. This system is constructed in all steel, coated with a dry powder, polyester plastic finish for corrosion resistance, and display electronics are housed in a NEMA 4x enclosure.

Scaletron Industries, Ltd., PO Box 365, Plumsteadville, PA 18949; phone: 800-257-5911; fax: 215-766-2672


