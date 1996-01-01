delumper crushers, screening grinders, super shredders, cutter cartridges, delumper size reduction, ultra-sanitary mills Source: Franklin Miller Inc.

FMI processors finely reduce troublesome solids to reduce maintenance problems and improve the operating efficiency of downstream equipment such as pumps, dewatering equipment and digestors.

Established in 1918, Franklin Miller, Inc. has been a leading supplier of grinders, shredders and wastewater comminutors for over 30 years. With thousands of units supplied domestically and throughout the world, we are a dependable supplier with proven designs for a multitude of tough wastewater applications.

FMI has the most comprehensive arsenal of wastewater disintegrators in the world, built with a tradition of quality forged over 3 generations! Our line includes our disintegrators for low or high flows or submerged applications, inline grinders, shredders and crushers for dry solids and more.

Our application engineers are available to help in the design specification of your system.

FMI size reduction processors aid in many stages of wastewater treatment: