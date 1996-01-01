engineering firm, filter consoles, pump controls, program logic controllers, control systems, OEM Source: Revere Control Systems, Inc.

Revere Control Systems is a non-aligned systems integrator specializing in water and wastewater applications. Our non-aligned status allows us to choose from a variety of quality, brand name components to produce the best price-performance combination for your specific application. A full-service company, Revere delivers conceptual design, detailed engineering and programming, panel fabrication and assembly, and in-depth field assistance with installation, startup, training, and maintenance. Our product lines focus on pump control panels, filter consoles, and radio telemetry RTUs for SCADA systems.