FPGA Development Board Control Software (21 day evaluation) Source: Associated Professional Systems/APS

The X208 FPGA development board test software allows FPGA developers an easy way to download their code, run and test vectors, and do real time control of the program. The APS-X208 FPGA test board comes with Advanced Win95 software that allows the automated set up of the X208. The software controls both the Interface and the Test FPGA and sets up several different modes and clock input options, including control of an optional on board direct digital synthesizer. The TestFPGA address can be set in software as well as the Length Segment (number of contiguous PC addresses the test FPGA will use) of the Test FPGA. It can generate Interupts through the Interface FPGA to the ISA Bus.