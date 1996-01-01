Hoists Source: Nu-Life Environmental, Inc.

Three types of hoists are available to cover a variety of applications. Cable hoists can be used to pull containers, storage boxes, flatbeds and other refuse applications. Available with optional tarp systems from semi-manual to fully hydraulic, they have various capacities and lengths to handle different hauling needs.

The hook lift type of hoist is built for use in municipal and commercial maintenance. Its European design allows the operator to completely load from inside the cab. Sizes range from 3,000-65,000 lb capacity, and the lift is used with trucks from pickups to class 8.

LFWs can be used for interplant, heavy-duty applications. They can service both tilt and drop-bottom units. Container sizes are from 2-12 yd3.

Nu-Life Environmental, Inc., 2266 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29641. Tel: 800-654-1752; Fax: 864-295-2707.

