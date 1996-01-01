manufacturer,gaskets,sealing compounds,rubber,lubricant

Source: Pipe Gasket & Supply Co., Inc.
Combining Service, Quality, and Value ... In Precision Rubber Gaskets
Pipe Gasket & Supply Co., Inc. is a major manufacturer of
O-Rings, profile gaskets, pipe joint lubricants, and pre-formed Butyl sealants for the concrete, clay, plastic and steel pipe markets.
With our totally self-contained manufacturing facility and experienced staff we are able to produce everything in-house. This
permits us to maintain a high quality assurance, quick turn-arounds, and competitive prices.
Pipe Gasket & Supply Company, Inc. 2701 S. Coliseum Blvd. Suite 1018 Fort Wayne, IN 46803