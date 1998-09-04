MIDUSS Manual .pdf

Source: Alan A. Smith Inc.
MIDUSS 98 is a decision support system for drainage engineers.
Hydrological simulation is versatile - 5 storms, 3 rainfall loss models, 4
overland flow routing methods. Design options include pipes (free surface
or surcharged), channels (trapezoidal or complex), detention ponds
(including rooftop, parking lot, 'super pipes'), exfiltration trenches &
diversion structures. Channel routing uses modified Muskingum-Cunge
method. Normal Manual mode generates detailed output file. This can
subsequently be used in Automatic mode to answer 'what-if' questions eg
100-yr storm on 5-yr design.