Modification Services Source: Pittsburg Tank & Tower Co., Inc.

These modification services allow water tanks to be raised, lowered or modified regardless of size or elevation

Pittsburg Tank & Tower Co., Inc.ication services allow water tanks to be raised, lowered or modified regardless of size or elevation. According to the company, this alternative to new construction provides significant savings to customers. Customers can also meet changing demands or replace non-serviceable parts through the container replacement service. Moving/re-erecting is also offered, as well as demolition.

<%=company%>, P.O.Box 913, Henderson, KY 42420-0913. Tel: 502-826-9000; Fax: 502-827-4417.