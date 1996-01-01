municipal,industrial,water,wastewater,manufacturer,treatment,supplier,environment,pipes,concrete Source: Choctaw, Inc.

Choctaw, Inc. manufactures a variety of drainage products including reinforced concrete pipe (RCP), precast box culverts, precast bridges and precast manholes. These products are manufactured in accordance with the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) and the American Association of Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Standards. Based in Memphis, Tennessee, the company employees work closely with officials to assist in the design of various projects throughout the Mid-South.