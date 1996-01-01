municipal,industrial,water,wastewater,manufacturer,treatment,supplier,environment,pipes,concrete

Source: Choctaw, Inc.
Choctaw, Inc. manufactures a variety of drainage products including reinforced concrete pipe
(RCP), precast box culverts, precast bridges and precast manholes. These products are
manufactured in accordance with the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) and the
American Association of Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Standards. Based in
Memphis, Tennessee, the company employees work closely with officials to assist in the design
of various projects throughout the Mid-South.