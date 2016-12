municipal,industrial,water,wastewater,manufacturer,treatment,supplier,environment,DIPRA,CIPRA Source: Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA)

From its inception more than 80 years ago, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) has provided accurate, reliable engineering information about cast iron - and now Ductile Iron - pipe to a wide variety of utility and consulting engineers.

Today, the association provides numerous services, including the Regional Engineer Program, a variety of brochures and publications, representation on standars making committees, and technical research on topics such as corrosion, corrosion protection and the design of Ductile Iron pipe.