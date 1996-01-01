municipal,industrial,water,wastewater,treatment,environment,consultant,engineer,engineering,biosolid Source: Professional Services Group, Inc. (PSG)

Professional Services Group, Inc. (PSG) incorporated in Minnesota in 1944 and headquartered in Houston, Texas is the nation's leader in the contract operation, maintenance and management (OM&M) of municipal water and wastewater systems. Other public works services provided by PSG include: composting, residuals management and disposal, customer billing, meter reading, street maintenance and sanitation. PSG also serves the industrial and hazardous waste markets by providing OM&M services for treatment systems. PSG has developed unparalleled expertise in the delivery of public services. The trust and understanding that ensues between PSG and our clients enable us to build true public private partnerships which are mutually beneficial.