odor control systems, ultrafiltration membranes, ion exchange systems, rotary screens, flow regulators, pressure filters Source: U.S. Water L.L.C.

U.S. Water provides municipal and industrial clients with technical expertise, financial strength, and innovative approaches needed to achieve optimal water and wastewater service delivery.

Focused on full-service solutions, we offer our clients a sophisticated understanding of water and wastewater issues. Our approach is to use the experience we have gained from operations, financing, capital improvement, design and construction of facilities to effectively meet any type of water or wastewater need. U.S. Water has significant experience providing both municipal and industrial clients with a variety of award-winning solutions. Since 1982, U.S. Water has provided operation, maintenance and management services to water and wastewater systems serving close to half a million persons in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. Currently, we have direct operations responsibility for approximately 70 facilities nationwide.