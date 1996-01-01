ONDEO-Degrémont Storefront

is a solution provider in the design, construction, maintenance and operation of water and wastewater treatment plants. We supply innovative municipal and industrial technologies for drinking water, wastewater and sludge treatment.

An Ondeo Degremont solution may be a single piece of equipment or the design of an entire treatment process. Our mission is to provide sustainable solutions through long-term partnerships with our customers.

In North America, Ondeo Degremont has affiliate offices in Richmond, Virginia and Montreal, Quebec. These offices are served by the Degremont North American Research and Development Center (DENARD) in the transfer of new technologies. DENARD offers treatibility studies, laboratory analysis and pilot plant services.