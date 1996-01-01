On/Off loading Tank Scale Source: Scaletron Industries, Ltd.

The Model 4030 Tank Scale is engineered for occasional on and off loading of tanks or drums, and off center loading of solid ingredients does not affect the scale. It has a solid state operation using a temperature compensated strain gauge transducer, a weighing platform and a platform or remote mounted LCD display readable to one lb. Capacities are available from 1000 to 5000 lb, with a self-locking knob for tare weight adjustment, and the platform features three point suspension, rugged steel construction with corrosion resistant finish, and a 0.5-in. thick PVC plate for protection from harsh environments and corrosion. An output 4-20 mA signal for permanent recording or transmitting is available, and the system has an accuracy of ±0.5% of capacity. Mixers and pumps can also be used with this scale.

Scaletron Industries Ltd., PO Box 365, Plumsteadville, PA 18949; phone: 800-257-5911; fax: 215-766-2672

