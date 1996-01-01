www.publicworks.com

Product/Service

Open-channel Flowmeter

Source: Solomat, A Neotronics Company

The Model 1301 FLX, hand-held open-channel meter measures water flows from 4 to 1500 fpm, (or in units of m/s or cm/s).
Contact The Supplier

The Model 1301 FLX, hand-held open-channel meter measures water flows from 4 to 1500 fpm, (or in units of m/s or cm/s). Applications include rivers, streams, estuaries, sewerage outfalls, and offshore sites. The sensor dynamic balance feature keeps it horizontal when suspended on a bridle, despite varying flow rates. Also it is free flooding for use at any depth. A telescoping handle attachment is available for hand-held applications. It can log up to 50 sets of measurements along with a site code by pushing a button. Data displays to a digital readout or to a portable printer. Temperature, pH, and other electrodes also plug into the meter.

Solomat Neotronics, 26 Pearl Street, Norwalk, CT 06850, Tel: (800) 765-6628); Fax 203-847-9320.

Need More Information? Just Ask.

Click the button below to directly contact the supplier. Use it to:

  • Ask a question.
  • Request more detailed information or literature.
  • Discuss your current project/application.
  • Request a quote.
  • Locate a distributor in your area.
  • Schedule a demo.
Contact The Supplier

    Copyright © 1996-2016 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.