PROGRAMMED BOD METER RAPID RESULTS

The EZ-BOD meter has one reactor. Tests are performed using a sensitive dissolved oxygen (DO) probe. The easy-to-use unit includes stirring and aeration capabilities. DO readings are continuously shown on the LCD screen and processed by an on-board computer programmed to convert them into predicted BOD, biomass activity, or biotreatability data.
The instrument weighs approximately 25 pounds and is the size of an ordinary briefcase, with added thickness to accommodate the bioreactor. It has a built-in LCD screen, 3.5 in. disk drive, printer, RS232 port, stirring motor, aeration pump and membrane keypad. It can operate from battery or a-c power source.
For more information contact Bioscience, Inc., 1550 Valley Center parkway, Bethlehem, PA, 18017. Tel: 800-627-3069, Fax: 610-691-2170.