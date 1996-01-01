sandpiper pumps, fluid handling, powerupp, chemical pumps, spill containment, sludgemaster

Source: Warren Rupp, Inc., A Unit of IDEX Corporation
- Current Position: Warren Rupp holds a leading position in the air-operated diaphragm pump market with the broadest range of pump sizes, types and models.
Marketed primarily under the tradename of SandPIPER® Pumps.
- Markets Served: Principle markets served by Warren Rupp include chemicals, paints, food
processing, electronics, construction, industrial maintenance, utilities, process industries, municipal and industrial waste treatment and mining.
- Distribution: Warren Rupp products are sold worldwide through
a network of independent, factory-authorized distributors. Product is marketed in 60 countries, in nearly every major trading area. Sales to international customers
account for over 40% of Warren Rupp's revenues.
- Product Profile: Warren Rupp pumps are manufactured in aluminum, cast iron, stainless steel, Hastelloy,
polypropylene, PVDF, and Nylon, Conductive acetal. Warren Rupp pumps are typically used to move abrasive, heavy, viscous, corrosive and aggressive materials. They are also chosen for
applications where electricity is not available, or cannot be used due to safety conditions. Diaphragm pumps provide pollution-free and energy-efficient operation,
with fewer moving parts than conventional motor-driven pumps.