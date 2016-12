Spray Coolers

The Aqua-Lator Spray Coolers supplement cooling ponds or cooling towers

The coolers come in 25, 50, and 75 horsepower sizes.

Product features include:

clog-free nozzles

totally enclosed non-ventilated water spray cooled motor with space heaters

vacuum impregnated insulation

axial flow propeller pump

