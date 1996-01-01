Storm Sewer Flow Regulator

Operating as a simple orifice up to a specific level in the catch basin in order to regulate storm sewer flows, the VHV flow device features large inlet and outlet openings

s a simple orifice up to a specific level in the catch basin in order to regulate storm sewer flows, the VHV flow device features large inlet and outlet openings. When incoming flow is greater than the capacity of the regulator, the water level rises in the catch basin because of the throttling effect of the vortex valve. The result is limited discharge from the catch basin to the sewer. This regulator has a corrosion-free structure, high-precision outflow throttling, and limited back pressure effects. It has no moving parts, which is designed to reduce maintenance costs.

<%=company%>, 6290 Périnault, Montréal, Quebec H4K 1K5. Tel: 514-334-7230; Fax: 514-334-5070.

