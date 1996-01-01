thin film composites, ultrafiltration, purification, polycarbonates, oxidation, membrane filters Source: GE Osmonics Inc.

Osmonics is committed to helping industrial, institutional and commercial customers worldwide ensure fluid purity in their products and processes. Founded in 1969, we pioneered the commercial development of reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration technologies. Since then, we have steadily expanded our ability to manufacture membranes, products and equipment to meet any fluid purification, separation or handling requirement.

Today, Osmonics provides a breadth of products and services for the Industrial Processing and Power, Potable Water, Health Care, Food, and Electronics Manufacturing markets.