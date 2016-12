u-liners, pipeline renewal, IHC, polypipes, trenchless pipeline rehabilitation, impipes Source: CSR Pipeline Systems

CSR Pipeline Systems, a leading manufacturer and marketer of pipe and pipeline rehabilitation systems, is also one of the largest producers of pressure rated polyethylene pipe, fittings and valves in the United States. Our commitment to make a first quality pipe relining technology reflects an important focus of a company formed to engineer innovative solutions to piping problems.