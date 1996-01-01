wireless data communication, radio frequency, network solutions, radio technology, wireless modems, industrial communications

To ensure reliable license free operation, UtiliNet networks combine three important technologies. First, the network is designed as a mesh. A mesh architecture enables peer-to-peer communications between radios, automatic store and forward routing through the network and easy system expansion. Second, UtiliNet employs packet switched message encapsulation to ensure data integrity, interference tolerance and protocol transparency. Third, all radios employ a unique asynchronous frequency hopping technique which allows multiple radios to simultaneously distribute data to the network over 240 separate channels.
The combination of these three technologies makes UtiliNet radios well suited for distributed monitoring and control system applications where system scalability, unsolicited reporting, multiple master stations, multiple protocols and data integrity are desirable.