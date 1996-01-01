A Troubled Bridge Over Waters

By Daniel J. Kucera

When is a "bridge" really a "culvert'? When is a "culvert" really a "bridge"?

Recently, the New York Court of Appeals had to decide these questions because responsibility for maintenance and repair depended upon the answers. Village of Chestnut Ridge v. Howard, 708 N.B.2d 988 (N.Y. 1999).

Of course, no one speaks of building a culvert to the 21" Century. However, a road structure that spans a bubbling brook could be viewed as a bridge or culvert, depending on one's point of view. Under New York law, if the structure is a culvert, it is the responsibility of a Village within which the culvert is located to repair it. If the structure is a bridge, it is the responsibility of the local Town (township) to repair it, even if located within a Village.

The structure in question carries a road over a small brook within a Village which itself is within a Town. It comprises concrete arches on structural steel stringers, supported on rubble masonry abutments, with a span of 10 feet between abutments. "All parties agree that it is in an advanced state of deterioration." Id. at 989.

The New York Highway law states:

‘Bridge' means a structure including supports erected over a depression or an obstruction such as water, highway, or railway, having a track or passageway for carrying traffic or other moving loads and having an opening measured along the center of the track or roadway of more than twenty feet ***." ‘Culvert' means a structure whether of single or multiple span construction within an interior width of twenty feet or less" (Highway Law § 230[l], [2] [emphasis added]).

The lower court rejected statutory definitions. Instead, it adopted a "functional" approach, citing dictionary definitions, and finding the structure to be a "bridge."

On appeal, the Appellate Court reversed, rejecting dictionary definitions. Instead, it applied the statutory definitions, finding the structure is a "culvert."

On further appeal, the Court of Appeals reversed again, applying a "fundamental analysis" to conclude, "as a matter of law, that the span is a ‘bridge.'" Id. at 991.

The Court rejected the statutory definition as having no relevance as to who should pay for replacement of the structure. Instead it looked at the dictionary. "There is naturally some overlap between the functions of bridges and culverts. As a rule, however, an indeterminate structure may be classified as a ‘bridge' or a ‘culvert' according to its function."

According to the dictionary relied upon by the Court, a bridge offers a road passage over a stream, whereas a culvert offers passage for a stream under a road.

In the end, the Court noted that the structure was built to span a brook and historically had been treated as a bridge. Also, according to the Court, there were no "hallmarks" of a culvert, such as pipe-like or box-like construction or earthfill between the top of the structure and the road surface.

Perhaps a rose by another name is not always a rose.