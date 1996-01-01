American Consulting Engineers Council- independent contractors, design firms, surveyors, architects, ACE, technicians Source: American Consulting Engineer (ACE)

American Consulting Engineer (ACE) is a bimonthly publication of the American Consulting Engineers Council (ACEC), which represents the business and political interests of independent consulting engineers.

ACE reaches over 18,000 decision-makers throughout the design industry including owners, principals, managers and specifiers. Specifically targeted circulations of up to 7,000 expand the audience to an even greater number of architects, contractors and government leaders. The average reader will pass the magazine along to several co-workers, creating a market exposure much greater than that of its mailing list.

ACE's primary readers are the key personnel at approximately 5,700 member firms. Firms range in size from sole proprietorships to international corporations and employ engineers, architects, scientists and technicians.

ACE serves as the communication and management tool for these design professionals whose firms design over $150 billion annually in U.S. private and public works projects.