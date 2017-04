biotreatment systems, jet aeration, clarifiers, chemical oxidation, sludge treatment, equalization basins Source: Fluidyne Corporation

Fluidyne Corporation has an established history as a leader in wastewater treatment. With more than 120 SBR Installations and 350 jet aeration/mixing systems treating municipal and industrial wastewater, Fluidyne Corporation has been supplying SBR and jet aeration/mixing systems longer than any other company in North America. Fluidyne offers innovative process equipment for reliable, efficient and effective wastewater treatment.