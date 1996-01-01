"But Barriers Are My Erosion Control Measures!"

By Dr. Jerald Fifield

I t is amazing how many times I have heard the above statement from designers, contractors, and regulatory personnel about sediment and erosion control plans. When this occurs, it is obvious to me that those making such statements know little about what is required for erosion control. As a matter of fact, they probably know little about what is required to control either sediment or erosion.

Why would anyone want to know the difference between sediment control and erosion control? Does saving money count?

In order to understand the difference between sediment and erosion control, it is important the following definitions are understood:

Erosion: The process in which, by the action of wind or water, soil particles are displaced.

The process in which, by the action of wind or water, soil particles are displaced. Sediment: Eroded material suspended in water or in air.

Eroded material suspended in water or in air. Sedimentation: The deposition of eroded material.

Take a drive out to any active construction site and observed what best management practices (BMPs) are installed. Chances are excellent that you will see lots of bale and/or silt fence barriers throughout the site. If you are real lucky, you may even see some installed correctly.

OK, time for a quiz. What type of BMPs are bale and/or silt fence barriers—erosion control or sediment control measures? If you answered "erosion control" measures, then you flunked this quiz. Neither barrier reduces the potential of displacing soils particles due to wind or water.

When BMPs are installed to control erosion, then the most effective means of controlling sediment is occurring. Examples include establishing vegetation, applying mulch, and installing rolled erosion control products (RECPs). How many of these items did you observe on an active construction site? The chances are high that you will see them only at the end of a construction phase. This is sad because such practices cost the developer, governmental agencies, and the general public lots of money.

While erosion control is the most efficient method of controlling sediment, the opposite does not apply. Sediment control measures do not reduce erosion!

What methods should be used to control sediment in runoff waters? Reliance on bale and silt barriers is not the answer. Usually, such barriers are a significant source of the problem! As indicated in my column of May, even the USEPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) does not recognize bale barriers as being an appropriate measure to control sediment (along with brush barriers).

So, should more silt fence barriers be used? NO! Consider using the following before, during, and after construction activities:

Design and properly place sediment containment systems (more on this in future articles) throughout a project.

Stage the removal of existing vegetation instead of grading the entire site at one time.

Install erosion control systems that use products or materials such as soil tackifiers, temporary and perennial vegetation, mulch, and RECPs throughout the entire construction phase of a project. Don't wait until the end of a project where extra costs are required to remove excessive sediment, clean out culverts, and rehabilitate lands that have rills and gullies caused by erosion.

Complete timely inspections and maintenance activities on sediment control measures (more on this in future articles).

Yes, it costs more up-front money to control erosion! However, when installed in a correct manner, maintenance requirements for these erosion control practices are minimal.

Tally up your expenses associated with replacing bale barriers, installing more silt fence, and removing accumulated sediments in streets throughout the construction season. Maintenance costs for these and other sediment control measures usually far exceed what is spent on implementing erosion control throughout the construction phase of any project.

Next time you hear someone boast that "barriers are their erosion control BMPs," ask them how much it is costing them for maintenance of those ineffective sediment control measures. Then show them how much money you saved while using actual erosion control BMPs. Not only will you impress your colleagues, before long the EPA or other local regulatory agencies will recognize your efforts. Then, perhaps your next project will have fewer hassles in getting those dreaded permits.

Think about it!

About the Author:Jerald S. Fifield, Ph.D., MS, BS, is a professional hydrologist and a Certified Professional in Erosion and Sediment Control (CPESC). Since 1982 he has been principal and president of HydroDynamics Incorporated, and serves as its managing surface water hydrologist.