Capital Controls Acquires Fischer & Porter's Chlorination Business

Pennsylvania-based , a manufacturer of water treatment and disinfection equipment, has announced the acquisition of the worldwide chlorination business of the Fischer & Porter Group. F & P has facilities in Warminster, PA and Milan, Italy. The announcement was issued jointly by Capital Controls' parent organization, Severn Trent Plc, of Birmingham in the U.K., and Elsag Bailey Process Automation NV, Fischer & Porter's parent company, headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The assets and on-going operations of the Fischer & Porter chlorine disinfection business, which generated approximately $15 million in worldwide sales in 1997, were acquired by the Colmar, Pennsylvania,

Dr. Mike Ashley, president and COO of Capital said that Fischer & Porter's chlorination systems are well-known in the disinfection market, and Capital Control's water treatment products, technologies and services similarly have a worldwide reputation for quality and innovation. He added: "The combination of the two businesses will allow us to create economies of scale that will permit us to better serve both Fischer & Porter and Capital Controls customers, not only domestically, but also worldwide. The acquisition positions the combined Capital Controls/Fischer & Porter organization as the world's loading supplier of chlorine disinfection equipment and related services." He also said that the two businesses will continue to be run in parallel for the foreseeable future.

Because of the close physical proximity of the current Fischer & Porter and Capital Controls U.S. facilities, the Fischer & Porter operation will be moved into Capital Controls' recently expanded and fully renovated 40,000 sq. ft. production facility and North American headquarters in Colmar, which is a suburb of Philadelphia. This acquisition is the latest in a series of moves by Capital Controls and its parent, Sevem Trent, to increase its U.S. presence.