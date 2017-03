chemical containers, roll-off boxes, storage tanks, trailer repair, equipment rental, berms Source: Baker Tanks

Baker Tanks, Inc. offers rental equipment that includes portable steel and polyethylene tanks, solids handling & dry-priming pumps and quick connect pipe & hose, secondary containment berms, mixing tank systems, stainless steel tank trailers, as well as roll-off and intermodal boxes. Baker offers 24-hour service from 33 strategically located rental service centers nationwide.