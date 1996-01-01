Colorado Environmental Management,Environmental Business Technologies,Export A Source: Colorado Environmental Business Alliance

The Colorado Environmental Business Alliance (CEBA) is a statewide organization, established in 1993, that focuses on the health and vitality of Colorado's environmental business community. CEBA provides sponsors with a network of environmental professionals, acts as an information resource, and collaborates with other organizations in Colorado, the nation and the world, for the benefit of its members. We intend to work with existing resources in our community so that the voice of Colorado's environmental industry is heard on critical issues.