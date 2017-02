couplings,pipe,pipelines,joints,expansion joints,encapsulating,repair, trenchless,rehabilitation Source: Brico Industries Inc.

Brico Industries, Inc. developed the revolutionary Depend -O- Lok coupling system in 1981 to provide fast, easy to install and maintain couplings for medium to large diameter pipelines. Depend -O- Lok products meet or exceed the quality performance requirements set forth in the AWWA C-219 and C-606 standards.