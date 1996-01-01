CSR PolyPipe,pipe,polyethylene pipe,pipeline,pipeline systems,Time Saver,fittings,valves,municipal,industrial

For total piping system solutions, more and more customers count on the predictable quality and responsive service of CSR PolyPipe. From design
assistance and product selection, to shipping and job-site technical support, CSR PolyPipe delivers consistent performance in products and service. We
offer a full range of medium and high-density polyethylene pipe, as well as a complete line of Time SaverTM
fittings and valves. With pipe manufacturing
and fabrication facilities and a network of key master stocking distributors, our products are in service throughout North and South America, Europe and
Southeast Asia.