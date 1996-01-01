Easygel,coliscan,filter,membrane filter,agar,e-coli,coliforms,fecal,water,groundwater Source: Micrology Laboratories, L.L.C.

Micrology Laboratories specializes in easy-to-use, accurate water testing and microbiology applications.

Our patented testing methods eliminate the dependence on agar and expensive equipment, and offer the easiest and most effective ways to test water for coliform and E. coli bacteria.

Decades of research have gone into the development of microbiological applications. For over 20 years, we have been developing microbiology applications to serve a wide variety of needs. Use our applications to test air quality, to investigate the floor in your bathroom and to make science class easier to teach and more fun for your students.