Eco Waste Solutions at Solid Waste .com- animal cremators, two-stage oxidizers, liquid combustors, batch incinerators, emissions, oxidation Source: Eco Waste Solutions Inc.

Eco Waste Solutions manufactures state-of-the-art (batch) clean burning waste oxidizers (furnaces) to convert a wide range of solid and liquid non-recyclable residential, industrial, commercial and hospital waste streams into re-usable material and energy.

In placing emphasis on minimizing impact to the environment with small and medium sized clean burning systems, Eco Waste Solutions offers the following advantages over landfill or traditional incineration:

1) Lower acquisition costs

2) Lower start-up and manpower costs

3) Smaller land area required to operate efficiently

4) Units can be located at strategic points in the locality

5) Minimize or eliminate trucking of waste through populated areas

6) The system can be designed to grow with the community

7) Eliminate costly landfill maintenance

Eco Waste Solutions Inc. enjoys an established track record of excellent support to our customers. Our equipment is considered as environmentally friendly, that requires low maintenance and is easy to operate.

Contact Eco Waste Solutions about both the standard and customized lines of products to suit your waste disposal needs.