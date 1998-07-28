Toggle navigation
| July 28, 1998
Engi_SI version 1.5 (Fully functional evaluation version)
Source: Engiware
Engi_SI is a unit conversion utility, complete, simple to use and highly customizable. Eng_SI works with over 300 pre-defined units and additional custom units can be defined.
Contact Details
Company Name
Engiware
Address
Gpo Box 2387
Bangkok, -1 10501
TH
Phone
(+66)-1-8280356
Contact
H.G.J. Buren
Company Profile
Email Us
