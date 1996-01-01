epoxy coatings, fiberglass structures, corrosives, pipelines, conduits, structural repair systems Source: Raven Lining Systems

Raven Lining Systems is the manufacturer of AquataPoxy and Raven environmentally friendly epoxy coatings and grouts. These unique high-build solventless products are applied to steel, concrete, masonry and fiberglass surfaces where exposure to abrasive and corrosive environments is expected. Products are available that meet AWWA, USDA and NSF 61 requirements.

Formulated to be self-priming and moisture tolerant, AquataPoxy and the Raven 400 Series protective coatings achieve excellent bond strengths to moisture filled surfaces such as encountered when rehabilitating underground concrete structures. When properly applied, these 100% solids coatings and grouts provide a strong, monolithic, broad chemical and temperature resistant impermeable barrier to corrosion and chemical attack.

AquataPoxy A-6 is used to protect structural steel for Houston's clarifier rake arms

Various application methods available through trained and experienced Certified Applicators include: spray-application, structural composite systems, spincasting and unique techniques for lining small diameter pipelines and conduits.