epoxy coatings, fiberglass structures, corrosives, pipelines, conduits, structural repair systems

Formulated to be self-priming and moisture tolerant, AquataPoxy and the Raven 400 Series protective coatings achieve excellent bond strengths to moisture filled surfaces such as encountered when rehabilitating underground concrete structures. When properly applied, these 100% solids coatings and grouts provide a strong, monolithic, broad chemical and temperature resistant impermeable barrier to corrosion and chemical attack.
AquataPoxy A-6 is used to protect structural steel for Houston's clarifier rake arms
Various application methods available through trained and experienced Certified Applicators include: spray-application, structural composite systems, spincasting and unique techniques for lining small diameter pipelines and conduits.