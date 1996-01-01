fabricators, elevated water tanks, chemical storage, metal thickness, double ellipsodial, constructors Source: Pittsburg Tank & Tower Co., Inc.

Pittsburg Tank and Tower company will fill your exact storage tank needs at the most economical cost. We have a varied line of ground and elevated storage tanks designed, fabricated and field erected to your specific requirements. We provide a complete storage system on a turnkey basis.

Additionally we feature complete tank service based on our experience serving the industry since 1919. Relocation of existing tanks is a unique service feature with Pittsburg. On both new installations and servicing projects, Pittsburg's skilled workmen use specialized equipment which they carry with them.

At Pittsburg we are excited with our capability to offer our customers quality pre-owned tanks with complete installation.