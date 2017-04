Fountain Aerators

Each fountain aerator consists of a pump, a float, spray nozzle, control panel with a 24-hour timer and ground fault protection, and 70 feet of power cable.

Oxygen is transferred into the water and circulation increases, helping to prevent algae bloom and foul odors. There are four horsepower sizes available (1, 2, 3 and 5 hp) and five spray patterns. Options include two or four bulb lighting packages and transformer. All structural components are made from high grade stainless steel.

