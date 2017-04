Genrec - Mechanical Division Source: Genrec - Mechanical Division

has progressively become one of the largest, most innovative and versatile mechanical construction companies in Southern Africa. Involved in the construction of large one-off plants, as well as the maintenance and repair thereof, Genrec Mechanical Division serve a wide scope of markets and industries. The company has state-of-the-art quality management systems (ISO 9002) and is totally dedicated to high levels of safety management.