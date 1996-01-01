Haws Source: Haws Corporation

Haws is the most recognized name in emergency water delivery equipment in the world, with over 150 products and accessories.

These include portable and fixed stations, single and combination function Eyewash, Face Wash, and Drench Shower units featuring the latest technological advances in visibility, protection, filtration, water temperature control, ease of use and customer service. Haws has complete lines of Freeze Resistant products, custom valves and filters, protective coatings, visual and audible alerts, and signage.

Haws' products are designed to meet or exceed ANSI standards and OSHA regulations. For example, Haws markets a full line of tempered water blending systems, heated enclosures, and insulated piping, which can be installed with any equipment. Haws also leads the field in Barrier Free (Disabled Access) design. Haws has received the International Organization of Standardization (ISO) 9001 certification. Haws products are CSA certified to the ANSI Standard (Z.358.1) For Emergency Eyewash and Shower Equipment.

All Haws units are factory pre-tested and sub-assembled for easy installation. And only Haws provides 24-hour assistance via its detailed fax-back information system.

Haws Incorporated has three manufacturing sites worldwide: Sparks, Nevada; Switzerland; and Singapore.

Haws vision continues to redefine the industry. Present officers include Terry R. Haws, Chairman of the Board, Michael Haws Traynor, President, and Sallie Haws Van Tassel, Vice President, Corporate Operations.