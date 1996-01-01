The hook lift type of hoist is built for use in municipal and commercial maintenance. Its European design allows the operator to completely load from inside the cab. Sizes range from 3,000-65,000 lb capacity, and the lift is used with trucks from pickups to class 8.
LFWs can be used for interplant, heavy-duty applications. They can service both tilt and drop-bottom units. Container sizes are from 2-12 yd3.
