Instruments, process weighing, condition monitoring, industrial weighing, industrial batching, Scale Diagnostics, floor scales, platform scales Source: Hardy Instruments, Inc.

Hardy Instruments, Inc. is a manufacturing leader in process weighing instrumentation and machinery vibration monitoring products.

Our weighing instruments are used in a variety of applications including:

Mixing / Blending / Batching

Filling / Dispensing

Check Weighing

Loss-in-Weight Rate Control

Level by Weight

Force Measurement Our instruments transfer weight data directly to PLCs, SLCs, and ControlLogix® via plug-in weigh scale modules, or over interfaces such as Remote I/O, Profibus and DeviceNet, and to PCs running Hardy's DDE or OPC servers. Our weighing instrumentation line includes:

Allen Bradley Compatible Weigh Scale Modules (HI 1746-WS, HI 1756-WS, HI 1771-WS, HI 200DNWM DeviceNet)

Weight Controller (HI 2151/30WC) with Cockpit™, configuration assisting software

Loss-in-Weight Rate Controller (HI 2160RCPlus)

Strain Gauge Transmitters

Junction Boxes and Cable

Load Points and Load Sensors / Load Cells

Platform Scales and Floor Scales Most instruments feature Hardy's innovative features:

WAVERSAVER® – enables the instrument to ignore the effects of unwanted vibration to provide accurate weight

C2®, Second Generation Calibration – calibrates electronically, without the use of test weights

INTEGRATED TECHNICIAN® (IT) – monitors the weighing system for specific problems and allows effortless troubleshooting

Secure Memory Module (SMM) – automatically stores while protecting and allowing the transfer of critical instrument data and configuration Hardy Instruments' vibration monitoring instruments are used to monitor the condition of rotary machinery like motors, pumps, fans, blowers, gears and compressors for preventive and predictive maintenance. Our products include:

Machinery Monitoring Systems

Signal Conditioners

Vibration Transmitters and Stress Energy Transmitters

Sensors – accelerometers, and displacement transducers

Portable Shakers – to verify sensor reliability