Instruments, process weighing, condition monitoring, industrial weighing, industrial batching, Scale Diagnostics, floor scales, platform scales

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

Hardy Instruments, Inc. is a manufacturing leader in process weighing instrumentation and machinery vibration monitoring products.

Our weighing instruments are used in a variety of applications including:

  • Mixing / Blending / Batching
  • Filling / Dispensing
  • Check Weighing
  • Loss-in-Weight Rate Control
  • Level by Weight
  • Force Measurement

    Our instruments transfer weight data directly to PLCs, SLCs, and ControlLogix® via plug-in weigh scale modules, or over interfaces such as Remote I/O, Profibus and DeviceNet, and to PCs running Hardy's DDE or OPC servers.

    Our weighing instrumentation line includes:

  • Allen Bradley Compatible Weigh Scale Modules (HI 1746-WS, HI 1756-WS, HI 1771-WS, HI 200DNWM DeviceNet)
  • Weight Controller (HI 2151/30WC) with Cockpit™, configuration assisting software
  • Loss-in-Weight Rate Controller (HI 2160RCPlus)
  • Strain Gauge Transmitters
  • Junction Boxes and Cable
  • Load Points and Load Sensors / Load Cells
  • Platform Scales and Floor Scales

    Most instruments feature Hardy's innovative features:

  • WAVERSAVER® – enables the instrument to ignore the effects of unwanted vibration to provide accurate weight
  • C2®, Second Generation Calibration – calibrates electronically, without the use of test weights
  • INTEGRATED TECHNICIAN® (IT) – monitors the weighing system for specific problems and allows effortless troubleshooting
  • Secure Memory Module (SMM) – automatically stores while protecting and allowing the transfer of critical instrument data and configuration

    Hardy Instruments' vibration monitoring instruments are used to monitor the condition of rotary machinery like motors, pumps, fans, blowers, gears and compressors for preventive and predictive maintenance. Our products include:

  • Machinery Monitoring Systems
  • Signal Conditioners
  • Vibration Transmitters and Stress Energy Transmitters
  • Sensors – accelerometers, and displacement transducers
  • Portable Shakers – to verify sensor reliability

