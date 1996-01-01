Instruments, process weighing, condition monitoring, industrial weighing, industrial batching, Scale Diagnostics, floor scales, platform scales

Source: Hardy Instruments, Inc.
Hardy Instruments, Inc. is a manufacturing leader in process weighing instrumentation and machinery vibration monitoring products.
Our weighing instruments are used in a variety of applications including:
Mixing / Blending / Batching
Filling / Dispensing
Check Weighing
Loss-in-Weight Rate Control
Level by Weight
Force Measurement
Our instruments transfer weight data directly to PLCs, SLCs, and ControlLogix® via plug-in weigh scale modules, or over interfaces such as Remote I/O, Profibus and DeviceNet, and to PCs running Hardy's DDE or OPC servers.
Our weighing instrumentation line includes:
Allen Bradley Compatible Weigh Scale Modules (HI 1746-WS, HI 1756-WS, HI 1771-WS, HI 200DNWM DeviceNet)
Weight Controller (HI 2151/30WC) with Cockpit™, configuration assisting software
Loss-in-Weight Rate Controller (HI 2160RCPlus)
Strain Gauge Transmitters
Junction Boxes and Cable
Load Points and Load Sensors / Load Cells
Platform Scales and Floor Scales
Most instruments feature Hardy's innovative features:
WAVERSAVER® – enables the instrument to ignore the effects of unwanted vibration to provide accurate weight
C2®, Second Generation Calibration – calibrates electronically, without the use of test weights
INTEGRATED TECHNICIAN® (IT) – monitors the weighing system for specific problems and allows effortless troubleshooting
Secure Memory Module (SMM) – automatically stores while protecting and allowing the transfer of critical instrument data and configuration
Hardy Instruments' vibration monitoring instruments are used to monitor the condition of rotary machinery like motors, pumps, fans, blowers, gears and compressors for preventive and predictive maintenance. Our products include:
Machinery Monitoring Systems
Signal Conditioners
Vibration Transmitters and Stress Energy Transmitters
Sensors – accelerometers, and displacement transducers
Portable Shakers – to verify sensor reliability