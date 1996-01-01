Joint Venture Group Chosen for Scottish Wastewater Project

Caledonian Environmental Services—a joint venture between Scottish Power and Northumbrian Water Group—was chosen by the East of Scotland Water Authority as preferred bidder for a 50 million pounds wastewater treatment private finance initiative (PFI) project for its Levenmouth water treatment scheme.

The 40-year contract will be the third major water PFI deal let—and the second to be won by a consortium led by Scottish Power. The scheme is expected to provide an efficient form of waste disposal and generate electricity in an environmentally sustainable way.

The contract will provide waste water and sludge treatment facilities for a population equivalent of 440,000 in the Levenmouth area of the County of Fife. The work will improve the quality of the River Forth Estuary and the bathing water between Kelty and Leven in line with European Union requirements.

The Scottish Power-led joint venture was named as preferred bidder after being in competition with other consortia led by rivals, believed to include Severn Trent and Thames Water.

The new wastewater treatment plant will provide secondary and ultraviolet treatment to the water before it is returned to the environment. Sludge will be dried and sent to Scottish Power's Longannet power station to be used as a non-fossil fuel.

It is the consortium's second major PFI contract, after it won a 35million pounds contract with West of Scotland Water for its Daldowie and Shieldhall facilities.

The consortium was successful on the basis of factors including the flexibility of wastewater treatment, the beneficial reuse of natural resources, environmental sustainability, safety, security and value of money.

A host of companies are expected to bid for more PFI contracts as they are put out to tender . The other major Scottish PFI contract was won by Stirling Water, a Thames Water-led consortium, last year.