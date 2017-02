manufacturer,water,wastewater treatment products,municipal,industrial markets,odor control, ecosorb,neutralizers,composting,refineries Source: Odor Management Inc.

ECOSORBis a unique, effective solution in the odor control industry. Many odor control systems fall short in one of two categories: either they act as mere air deodorizers (and don't address the elimination of potentially toxic gases) or, as they eliminate odors, they introduce hazardous compounds into the areas they "clean." ECOSORB's unique essential oil formulation is effective in actually breaking down odorous gases without leaving any harmful residue.