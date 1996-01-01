municipal, industrial, water, wastewater, manufacturer, treatment, supplier, environment, consultant, engineer, engineering, association Source: WWEMA

The Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association (WWEMA) is a non-profit trade organization founded in 1908 to represent the interests of companies that manufacture products sold to the potable water and wastewater treatment industries. Its mission is to inform, educate and provide leadership on issues which affect the worldwide water and wastewater equipment industry.

WWEMA members supply the most sophisticated leading products and technology, offering solutions to every water-related environmental problem and need facing today's society.