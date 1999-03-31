Northwest Pipe Company Completes Purchase of North American Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company has completed its acquisition of North American Pipe, Inc., a producer of custom fabricated piping assemblies. A letter of intent to purchase the company was announced March 31, 1999.

The acquisition is designed to propel the company's plan of extending its participation in water infrastructure markets. According to William R. Tagmyer, chief executive officer of Northwest Pipe Company, North American's involvement in the manufacture of complex piping assemblies for water treatment plant applications complements their focus on major water pipelines.

John Taylor, the prior owner of North American Pipe, will continue as president of this wholly-owned subsidiary of Northwest Pipe, which does not anticipate any significant changes to management or the workforce of the company.

North American Pipe employs nearly 140 people in its two facilities in Saginaw, TX, and has annual sales of approximately $18 million. The purchase price is $5.6 million before post-closing adjustments.

Northwest Pipe Company, Portland, OR, manufactures and markets welded steel pipe in two business segments. Its Water Transmission Group supplies large diameter, high pressure steel pipe products that are used primarily for water transmission in the United States and Canada. The Tubular Products Group manufactures smaller diameter steel pipe for a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy, industrial and mechanical applications.