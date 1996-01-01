Ohio Municipality, USFilter Sign Long-term O & M Agreement

ty of Springboro, OH has signed a 15-year operations and maintenance agreement with USFilter for the management of the city's water and wastewater treatment plants.

Valued at approximately one million dollars annually, the agreement with <%=company%> includes the management of the city's 2.0 mgd (million gallons per day) wastewater treatment plant, an existing 2.2 mgd water treatment plant, and a new 7.0 mgd water treatment plant now under construction.

The latest drinking water facility is scheduled to begin operations this summer. Once operational, the older drinking water facility will be closed. USFilter has operated the existing wastewater and water treatment plants since 1990 and 1992, respectively.

According to Joe Nasuta, a service center vice president from USFilter's Operating Services group, the company will operate the new and existing facilities and spend approximately one million dollars to install capital equipment that will upgrade the wastewater plant. These services will be provided without any fee increase to the city.

He said the arrangement will immediately save about $1.5 million for the city. Additional savings will be generated by the assumption of risks associated with sludge disposal costs. By lowering overall costs and providing stringent compliance and water-quality guarantees, the partnership with Springboro is seen as another example of why public-private agreements can be effective for communities throughout North America.

The new water treatment plant will include Wallace & Tiernan chemical feed equipment and General Filter gravity filters. The upgraded wastewater plant upgrades will include CPC screening compactor equipment. All three of these manufacturing units are in the USFilter family.

United States Filter Corporation is a subsidiary of Paris-based Vivendi, now believed to be the leading provider of commercial, industrial, municipal and residential water and wastewater treatment systems, products and services around the globe. It has operations in more than 100 countries. Based in Palm Desert, CA, USFilter offers outsourced water services, including the operation of water and wastewater treatment systems at customer sites. It is also actively involved in the development of privatization initiatives for municipal water treatment facilities in the United States and around the world.