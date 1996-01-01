oil separators, water separators, clarifiers, flocculators, sludge collectors, digestors

Our quality systems for Rectangular Clarifiers, Grit Collectors, API Oil/Water Separators, Flocculators, DAF Separators and other equipment and materials supplied by Tropodyne are always manufactured to the highest standards in the industry. Our nonmetallic chain features high strength, rigidity, high fatigue endurance, excellent dimensional stability and outstanding resistance to moisture absorption, gasoline, grease and solvents. When these high standards are coupled with our low cost, long life, easy installation, reduced power requirements and mimimum maintenance, Tropodyne will outclass all other options.
NEW DEVELOPMENTS
NSF INTERNATIONAL
Jeffrey-Tropodyne is proud to announce certification by NSF International under standard 61, for safe use in Water Treatment Facilities.
Flight Monitoring System
The Tropodyne Flight Monitoring System continually keeps track of normal operation, flight alignment and lack of motion before a failure can occur. The system can also be monitored from a central location and is an excellent choice considering covered or stacked tanks. There are no moving parts to wear out and our system is completely sealed.
We can supply our system for your new Sludge Collector, Grit Collector or API Oil/Water Separator, installation or retrofit your existing system with no modifications to your equipment.
NSS Certified.