oil separators, water separators, clarifiers, flocculators, sludge collectors, digestors Source: Jeffrey-Tropodyne, Division of Tropodyne Corp.

The Tropodyne Corp. and its divisions, Jeffrey-Tropodyne and Tropodyne Technologies are proud of their rich heritage in the water and wastewater equipment industry. Our name brings more than 85 years of experience to your project. Development of our Thermoplastic Chain began in 1976 along with Fiberglass Flights, nonmetallic wear shoes and sprockets suitable for the Thermoplastic Chain. State of the art material and engineering is the benchmark for all projects and material of the Tropodyne organization. The Tropodyne sloganmeans quality, dependability and value.

Our quality systems for Rectangular Clarifiers, Grit Collectors, API Oil/Water Separators, Flocculators, DAF Separators and other equipment and materials supplied by Tropodyne are always manufactured to the highest standards in the industry. Our nonmetallic chain features high strength, rigidity, high fatigue endurance, excellent dimensional stability and outstanding resistance to moisture absorption, gasoline, grease and solvents. When these high standards are coupled with our low cost, long life, easy installation, reduced power requirements and mimimum maintenance, Tropodyne will outclass all other options.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

NSF INTERNATIONAL

Jeffrey-Tropodyne is proud to announce certification by NSF International under standard 61, for safe use in Water Treatment Facilities.

Flight Monitoring System

The Tropodyne Flight Monitoring System continually keeps track of normal operation, flight alignment and lack of motion before a failure can occur. The system can also be monitored from a central location and is an excellent choice considering covered or stacked tanks. There are no moving parts to wear out and our system is completely sealed.

We can supply our system for your new Sludge Collector, Grit Collector or API Oil/Water Separator, installation or retrofit your existing system with no modifications to your equipment.

NSS Certified.